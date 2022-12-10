FRANKLIN, Kan. — For more than 60 years, a Page 618 Walking Dragline has been working to dig coal on land in northeastern Cherokee County — or just sitting on that land.
Early in 2023, this one-of-a-kind machine will be moved to Franklin, where it will become a roadside monument to the coal miners who helped settle and build Cherokee and Crawford counties, and to one particular family, the Wilkinsons, whose ancestors were among the leaders in the coal mining industry.
The Miners Hall Museum announced in October it had received three grants, one from the Kansas Department of Tourism for $225,000, one from the Patterson Family Foundation for $112,500, and one from the local John U. Parolo Educational Trust for $250,000, to move the massive machine to Franklin.
“I’m an ‘80s kid and I remember walking technology, and I’m like, oh wow, we’ve got Star Wars,” said Chris Wilson, a spokesman for Explore Crawford County. “This is not going to attract just history fans and educators, it’s going to attract the attention of anyone who’s in engineering. It’s probably going to attract people who are interested in SciFi. Anything that’s a little different; this is the kind of thing that inspired those stories.”
About the dragline
A dragline is an excavator that uses a large, heavy bucket which is suspended from a tall, truss-like structure called a boom. The bucket is maneuvered by wire cables and chains on the boom.
Powered by diesel or electric motors, a dragrope is used to draw the bucket horizontally and scoop up large amounts of earth or whatever ore is being mined.
Big Brutus, a monument in northeastern Cherokee County, is a prime example of a dragline, weighing about 5,500 tons with a boom that’s 160 feet tall.
Page draglines were made by the company owned by John Page, who invented the dragline in 1905 to dig the Chicago Canal.
This Page 618 dragline is one of only two examples of this model remaining out of 18 that were manufactured, according to Miners Hall Museum.
This machine is called a walking dragline, meaning it “walks” on two huge “shoes” which are attached to legs on either side of the dragline. The legs and shoes are moved up and down in a circular motion and when they come down, they lift the base of the dragline a few feet off the ground and move it a couple of feet forward.
It weighs a little less than 500 tons and the boom on it is about 110 feet long. A video about the other Page 618 dragline known to exist can be seen on YouTube.
About Wilkinson Coal Co.
Wendell Wilkinson, who lives in rural Cherokee County and currently owns the dragline, said his family’s history in the coal industry goes back to the late 1800s.
“My granddad, William Wilkinson, came here in 1886 to mine coal,” Wilkinson said. “He got on a ship in England, came across to New York City, got on a train to Cherokee, Kansas. Someone picked him up, and he started mining coal. He got married, had seven kids, six of them were boys and they all went into the mining business. The one girl, she was part of the company. She’s the one who had a real job. She was a schoolteacher and the rest of them mined coal. My dad gave up the ship in 1979 due to environmental laws. We were just a small part of the mining world but they survived and paid their bills, and it went well for us as Wilkinsons.”
According to the website Genealogy Trails, William Wilkinson started Wilkinson Coal Co. in 1917 to work an underground mine near Fleming, Kansas.
In 1923, they started another mine near Weir. William Wilkinson died in 1932, but the children continued the company and switched to strip mining in 1935 when it became evident that mining method was more profitable.
Over the years, the company bought three big digging machines, a Marion Model No. 37 Steam Shovel in 1935, a 222 Page Dragline in 1938, and the Page 618 dragline in 1953.
Wendell Wilkinson said his father, Jack Wilkinson, bought the Page 618 from a mine in Louisiana and had it disassembled and shipped by rail to Scammon, where he loaded the pieces onto trucks and moved it to a location close to where it sits now, and used it to mine coal from 1953 to 1979 when he retired.
“They also mined clay,” Wendell Wilkerson said. “Clay was underneath the vein of coal, so they’d go back and level the spoils, re-dig the spoils and go down and get the clay. They sold the clay to the brick plant in Weir. They sold it to Dickey Clay, they sold it to several people who used it to make pottery and that kind of stuff. There was a place in Pittsburg called Pittsburg Pottery for many a year, and they bought the clay and processed it and did all that kind of stuff. When my dad retired he sold the dragline to a couple of guys that thought they would go into the clay business and it just didn’t work out. So the dragline ended up being sold to Mission Clay. Mission Clay used it until they decided to close down in 2013.
“They owned the ground where the dragline sits, and I had an agreement with them to buy that ground. They told me they were going to sell the dragline for scrap, and I said maybe I ought to buy it to do what I wanted to do, which was give it to the Miners Hall Museum. That’s how all this came about.”
Becoming a monument
In the past 20 years, the Wilkinson family has donated two of those three big shovels purchased in the early 1900s to area museums.
The Marion Model No. 37 Steam Shovel sits in front of the Crawford County Historical Museum on the Highway 69 bypass in Pittsburg, and the 222 Page Dragline, which ran on rails, sits at the Big Brutus Museum in West Mineral, Kansas.
The Page 618 will be moved starting in January 2023 by Tilton and Sons House Movers, based in Carthage, Mo.
Derek Tilton, one of the owners of Tilton and Sons, said he’s been working on planning the route to move this machine for four years.
He said the boom, the legs and shoes, and possibly other parts of the machine will be removed and shipped by separate trucks to make moving it under utility lines and other infrastructure easier.
Phylis Bitner, a trustee of the Miners Hall Museum, said she believes the three grants will pay for the moving and most of the renovation of the machine, but the Miners Hall Museum is still taking donations for an endowment fund to pay to maintain the dragline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.