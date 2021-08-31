Today in the Globe newsroom we paid tribute to World War II veterans.
Plans for two veterans of the war to take part in Dream Flights were hampered by weather and an injury. Eventually, one of them lifted off with a veteran on board.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe, as well as online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- An update on COVID infections and quarantines after the first week of school.
- Details on a service for a 4-year-old who died from a brain tumor and spinal cancer over the weekend.
- A preliminary hearing for a woman accused of financial exploitation of the elderly.
We hope your Tuesday evening is a peaceful one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.