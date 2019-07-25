Dream ride: Texas man tours country in memory of son

For many travelers with designs to raise funds for charity, Joplin is a draw because of its proximity to two interstates and historic Route 66. They mark Joplin on their maps from the beginning.
Not Rex Covington. En route to Bentonville, Arkansas, he was a few days early and decided to check out two Diamond landmarks. A Planet Fitness location and a good truck stop sealed the deal.
"I thought I'd stop and see the Carver National Monument, then I'm also pulled in to the World's Largest Small Electric Appliance Museum," Covington said. "Those are two awesome ladies who run it, and I loved hearing about how all that stuff was collected."
Covington is in the midst of a motorcycle tour that has stretched for almost 30,000 miles since 2018. With the help of a small teardrop trailer towed by his Harley-Davidson cruiser, he is raising money for the American Diabetes Association. The back of his trailer is covered with stickers representing locations he's toured.
The event in Bentonville is part of the association's Tour de Cure, a national fundraising effort giving participants the chance to ride, run or walk. Covington will be at the event to share his story about how his nationwide ride is being done in memory of his son, Chris.
In 2003, Chris Covington was 27 when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. He was the picture of health back then.
"He was the type of guy who would play soccer every weekend or run a 5K," Covington said. "He had a six-pack on him and was the healthiest guy you'd know. But one day, he blacked out."
Covington, 61, was living with Chris in Forth Worth in 2015. Chris had learned to manage his diabetes but was having issues with sugar levels. That year, Chris died in a car crash after suffering a low-blood-sugar episode behind the wheel.
Covington, a retired paramedic and firefighter, said the death has weighed heavily on him. Before his son's death, he was able to monitor him and assist with issues.
Even though he knows there was nothing he could have done to prevent his son's death, he said he struggles with feeling responsible.
"That messed me up for a good while," Covington said. "Even though I realize there was nothing I could do, even to this day, I wonder what I could have done. I know that's not healthy."
A dream in 2018 gave him a way to start healing. In the dream, he had completed a ride around the country and presented a large ceremonial check to the American Diabetes Association for $90,000. Riding was something he had done with his son everywhere from Texas Hill Country to Germany.
Part of Covington's cargo is his son's ashes, a few of which he sprinkles at locations all over the country.
"When I had the dream about the trip and started telling people about it, they said that I need to do it," Covington said. "Riding was a shared passion of ours. So because the check was part of the dream, I need to finish it."
Covington was hoping he'd be done with fundraising at the end of 2018, after logging about 20,000 miles. He has quite a ways to go: He's raised almost $9,000 of his target.
He said that's his fault because he doesn't push the fundraising part as much — he loves talking about his son and his ride too much. But he shares his trips and adventures on YouTube and other social networks, giving him access to a larger community of supporters.
He'll meet up with other YouTubers at places such as McDonald's, where he can get an inexpensive iced tea, good Wi-Fi, air conditioning and good conversation with a variety of people, he said. He sleeps mostly in his trailer after finding a safe spot, checking into a hotel every once in a while to catch up on laundry.
As for where he'll be next, he knows he'll go to other American Diabetes Association-organized events, but his road is wide open.
"I'll go anywhere where people will listen to me," Covington said.
Want to follow his trip?
Rex Covington's cross-country trip to raise money for the American Diabetes Association can be tracked on his website, lonestarrider.com. From that site you can find links to his YouTube and Facebook pages, where he shares even more information.
Season for scammers
The area sees more than its fair share of travelers during this time of year. Unlike Covington, not all of them have officially partnered with reputable charitable efforts.
Stephanie Garland, regional director of the Springfield branch of the Better Business Bureau, said that anyone suspicious about a person's traveling story can ask for a simple document.
"Always ask for their IRS Form 990," Garland said. "It's a legal standard form that any real nonprofit would have."
Garland said the bureau's charity tracker helps identify legitimate efforts and suspicious trends.
