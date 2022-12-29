Dream Theatre Co. will present "She Kills Monsters," by Qui Nguyen, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 5-7, at its studio, 124 S. Main St. in Joplin.
The play follows the story of Agnes, an average girl who wishes her life had more adventure. After a family tragedy, she finds herself discovering the world of Dungeons & Dragons through her sister’s eyes, getting much more than she bargained for on a journey of self-discovery and understanding.
General admission is $15; reservations are required. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/69239.
The show is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc.
