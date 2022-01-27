The Dream Theatre Co. will produce "The Vagina Monologues" for the third consecutive year in Joplin.
The production "is our biggest fundraiser of the year," said Dream Theatre founder Becki Arnall. Proceeds will benefit Lafayette House, a Joplin-based safe sanctuary for those healing from domestic violence, sexual assault or substance abuse disorders.
Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, through Saturday, Feb. 5.
General admission is $17; reservations are required. Admission includes a meet-and-greet with the cast after the show, which is catered by The Sous Chef.
Details: 417-622-6470.
