CARTHAGE, Mo. — The script Misty Hammer read was so funny that she decided to wait a year before directing it.
When Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre asked her to fill in a directing gap during last year's season, she initially thought about going with "Drinking Habits."
"I was looking for plays, and reading through, I found this one was really funny," Hammer said. "Every time I turned the page, I found something to laugh about, so I decided that I wanted to give this a bit more time than just a crunch."
The time for the comedic farce is now. Opening Friday, "Drinking Habits" features a cascade of incredible situations centered around a group of nuns who rely on wine for a miracle.
Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing convent have turned to winemaking in secret, behind Mother Superior's back, as a way to keep their convent open. But that secret is threatened by the arrival of two reporters and a new nun with notions and motives of their own.
As Sister Philomena and Sister Augusta struggle to keep their secret safe amid the onslaught of developments, their abilities at chaos control are put to the test.
The year of development gave Hammer a chance to think about how the scenes could play out, from staging to script emphasis. She saw it come to life in her head, and then the cast of actors — none of whom Hammer envisioned in the roles before tryouts — brought it to life even more.
The script, written by Tom Smith, gives a lot of leeway to producers regarding time periods and environments, Hammer said. She's going with a '60s-era setting.
"Not that the clothes are a big deal, because a lot of people are wearing habits," Hammer said. "But that decade feels good and works well."
Lyn White and Ashley Rouse take on the roles of the winemaking sisters. The cast also includes Ann Lile, David Kloppenborg, Genna Reid, Elijah Paden, Zach Bradley and Emily Rose.
Hammer said cast members have been rehearsing wonderfully, but because they are working on a comedy, they are eagerly awaiting the first crowds.
"They are so ready for an audience," Hammer said. "I know they have it down. There are things I have heard 100 times, and they are still making me laugh."
