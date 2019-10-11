CARTHAGE, Mo. — The iconic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage will feature its first open-air market this weekend to help raise funds for plumbing services to the 70-year-old structure.
An open-air market is a public marketplace where food and merchandise is sold, similar to a flea market. Open-air markets are widely used by drive-in theaters to help raise additional funds during the colder months, according to Nathan McDonald, owner and operator of 66 Drive-In.
“Since theaters are very seasonal, and we only run six months out of the year, this is another opportunity to generate some extra revenue in the off season and generate interest in the theater itself,” he said.
The Vintage Nostalgic Open Air Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. McDonald said it’s a way to not only celebrate the drive-in theater's 70th year, but also to try new things.
“People can sell anything, and you can come, get some food, stroll the aisles and see the theater in a different perspective,” said McDonald. “It’s a way to try something new, so why not?”
There will be more than 50 vendors selling a variety of items, including antiques and books. There also will be three food trucks.
“Pretty much anything you can think of, you’ll be able to find,” said McDonald. “We have 56 vendor spots sold.”
McDonald said he formed the idea after his friend, who owns the Boulevard Drive-In Theatre in Kansas City, had mentioned the open-air market in a conversation.
“It peaked my interest, and I started doing a bit of research,” he said. “Over the years, a lot of theaters that weren’t able to survive, closed up and the property itself became a full-time, swap meet, flea market-type venue.”
The goal is to use the generated funds to restore the plumbing system, which is about 50% complete. McDonald said he’s aiming to finish the remaining portion of the project during the winter season.
“We always have to tackle something every year, since it’s an old property,” he said.
Mark and Dixie Goodman sold the theater to McDonald on Feb. 1, 2017, where he had worked as a security guard for a decade. He said the theater is dear to his heart and that he couldn’t let it fall to the wayside.
“I just fell in love with it — the atmosphere, the environment, the people,” he said. “I told the old owner if you ever decide to sell this place, then I would be interested. On a rainy Sunday night, he made me an offer, and I accepted it.”
The 66 Drive-In showed its first movie on Sept. 22, 1949. Much of the original structure remains in place today. The Carthage destination was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003, according to the National Park Service. McDonald said there’s only a little over 300 drive-in theaters left in the United States.
“We’re one of the top-ranked theaters in the nation,” he said. “Keeping it alive, open and going strong is extremely important to me. It’s kind of hard to let the 70th year go. We’re still reeling on the fact that it’s a big deal. We’re trying to display the theater in a new light.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.