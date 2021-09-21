United Way

Whitley John, administrative assistant with the Children's Center, hands out information during the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas kickoff campaign on Tuesday at Missouri Southern State University. The campaign drive-thru kickoff will be repeated from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pittsburg State University. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at the kickoff of an annual fundraising campaign.

A drive-through event was featured at MSSU to help demonstrate the "Drive Change 365" theme of this year's fundraising effort for the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.

We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:

The continued murder trial of Stephen Thompson.

Joplin's pandemic numbers continuing to decrease.

Your thoughts about your favorite part of fall.

We hope you got your fill of that Earth, Wind and Fire meme today. Brush off those Green Day memes nine days from now.

