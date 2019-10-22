NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge on Tuesday ordered a Nixa man to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with a double-fatality accident more than a year ago near Granby.
Associate Judge Christina Rhoades decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Victor Arias Alanis, 21, to stand trial on two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Nov. 25.
Arias Alanis is accused of recklessly causing the deaths of Kelly B. Utter, 43, of Monett, and Robin M. Henson, 49, of Exeter, in an accident June 9, 2018, on U.S. Highway 60, about 4 miles east of Granby in Newton County.
Utter and Henson were riding a motorcycle eastbound on Highway 60 — with Utter in control of the bike — when Arias Alanis, who was westbound in a Nissan Altima, attempted a left turn onto Route M and struck them, according to a probable-cause affidavit written by the state trooper who investigated the accident. Utter and Henson died at the scene.
The affidavit alleged that Arias Alanis was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and purportedly had asked a witness to the accident before the arrival of emergency help if he could get rid of some drugs.
The document states that the defendant later admitted to the state trooper, after his arrest for failure to yield the right of way and driving while suspended, that he had some marijuana in his shoe and that he had a smoked a marijuana cigarette before noon that day and a second joint about four hours before the accident.
While Arias Alanis denied having been drinking and submitted to a breath test, which showed a blood alcohol content of zero percent, he was charged initially with driving under the influence of drugs resulting in the death of two others and was ordered to stand trial on that single charge at a preliminary hearing Feb. 25.
The defense filed a motion Sept. 8 to have the court suppress the statements the defendant made to the trooper on the grounds that his rental car was searched without his consent or the rental car company's consent prior to arrest and that he had not been read his Miranda rights before the trooper began asking him if he had anything illegal on him, and Arias Alanis admitted having the marijuana in his shoe and that his license was suspended.
According to the defense motion, Cpl. Stanton Patterson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol had acknowledged at the preliminary hearing in February that the only indication of impairment that he detected while performing several field sobriety tests on the defendant was an involuntary rapid movement in one of his eyes. The motion states that when asked if he had seen any actual signs of impairment, Patterson's response was: "Honestly, no, I did not. His statements to me were what I went with."
The prosecutor's office amended the charge Sept. 16 to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, and Judge Kevin Selby remanded the case to the associate level for a new preliminary hearing.
Prosecutor Jake Skouby avoided introducing any testimony at Tuesday's hearing regarding the marijuana or the statements the defendant allegedly made to the trooper.
He instead called the witness who was driving the vehicle behind the motorcycle when the collision occurred. Skouby did not ask her what, if anything, the defendant had said to her concerning any drugs. He simply had her identify Arias Alanis as the driver of the car that struck the motorcycle.
Skouby also called Patterson to testify as to how the accident appeared to have happened and what the conditions were at the time. Patterson said the accident happened about 6:15 p.m. when it was still daylight on a hot and dry day. He described the roadway on Highway 60 at Route M as relatively flat and straight.
Turner got Patterson to acknowledge on cross-examination that he had noted in his report that glare from the sun in the west may have been a factor affecting Utter's vision while he operated the westbound motorcycle.
"I believe it could have," Patterson said. "It was very bright day."
