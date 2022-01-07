Contingency plans are being proposed by Joplin city officials to scale back public transportation services if there are not enough drivers.
The city’s public works director, David Hertzberg, said that there are just enough drivers now to operate the Sunshine Lamp trolleys. If the trolley service loses even one of its commercially licensed drivers, there would have to be a change. A trolley supervisor is currently driving routes as well as supervising in order to maintain the current level of trolley service, Hertzberg said.
The trolleys loop the city on three routes with hourly stops at 60 locations. One of the proposed contingencies would merge the three routes into two, which would extend the time for each route to 1.5 hours from one hour.
Joplin’s other public transit provider, Metro Area Paratransit Service, is not as threatened by driver shortages because its smaller vehicles do not require all drivers to have a commercial driver’s license as the larger trolley buses do, Hertzberg said. They need only to have chauffeur’s licenses, which require less technical knowledge. MAPS provides curb-to-curb service by appointment.
City officials will hold public input meetings Thursday, Jan. 27, to provide information to residents about proposed service reduction options. Residents and transit users may comment on the proposed changes at either of two sessions planned.
Sessions will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. that day in the council chambers on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Joplin receives grant money from the Federal Transit Administration to help pay for vehicles and operation of the transportation services.
City Manager Nick Edwards said the FTA requires the city to have a backup plan so that if the number of drivers falls below the staffing needed, there are options for making changes. Creating a contingency plan also involves taking public input on proposed service changes, even if they do not become necessary.
Contingency options
If the driver shortage worsens, options would be to:
• Reduce MAPS services from six routes to three per day.
•Reduce MAPS to four routes and shorten trolley hours. Instead of operating the current trolley schedule of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting time would move to 10 a.m.
• Reduce MAPS service to three routes and merge the three trolley routes into two that would extend the time to make the routes from 1 hour to 1.5 hours.
• Eliminate trolley service and continue the six MAPS routes.
The contingency plans also define the triggers that would call for options to be considered. The possibilities are:
• If the current number of eight MAPS drivers went down to five, the service would be cut from six routes to three.
• If trolley drivers went down from nine to four and two MAPS drivers are lost, the MAPS routes would be reduced to four and trolley hours would be cut.
• If there were only five MAPS and three trolley drivers, the move to three routes for MAPS and two trolley routes would occur.
• If there were only two trolley drivers still available and MAPS has at least seven drivers, the trolley service would be eliminated and six MAPS routes would be kept.
When the contingency plans were discussed with the Joplin City Council at an informal meeting Monday, Councilman Phil Stinnett expressed concerns about curtailing service.
“I’m going to be in favor of none of this,” Stinnett said.
The city previously conducted a transit study in 2019. After it was completed in 2020, the council authorized city staff to explore implementation of that study. Many of the findings addressed how to provide increased service requested by residents and users. That included building a centrally located station to form a hub-and-spoke service with shorter routes emanating from the hub to reduce rider time on trips.
That’s what riders wanted, in addition to evening service and routes to industrial and manufacturing areas for workers, Stinnett said.
“It talked about adding routes and adding a central station and ... how important it is to a growing community,” he said. “And now here, a few months later, I’m looking at, ‘We’ve got to cut. We’ve got problems.’”
Stinnett said he expects the city manager to solve the problems that would set back public transit services.
“If we’re not paying enough money, we’ve got to pay more. We’ve got to find a way to do that,” he said. “If we need to add a higher rate position, we need to find a way to do that. If we have to cut back on the size of vehicles to get away from the CDL license, we’ve got to do that. We have to find solutions to solve the problem.”
Hertzberg told the Globe that the expansion and reorganization of the public transportation service called for in the transit study is still the city’s long-range goal.
Schools’ solution
Driver shortage is a situation Joplin’s public transit has been dealing with since 2015. Three years ago, service on Saturdays was halted because of it. and the shortage of drivers is not solely affecting Joplin city government or public transportation.
Currently, nearly half of all kinds of city driver positions are unfilled. But the trolley driver vacancy rate is more severe, with 66% of positions open, the public works director said.
It spurred city officials this winter to contract with a private company to provide drivers to work snow routes if necessary.
“Whether you call Kansas City, St. Louis, or OATS or Joplin Schools, they’re all dealing with filling positions,” Hertzberg said.
The driver shortage also has been affecting school districts. Many area school districts, including Joplin and Carthage, have been struggling to find enough drivers for their buses.
As a result, the Joplin Board of Education in September approved pay increases and other incentives to attract school bus driver applicants. That included a wage hike for starting drivers from $16.03 per hour to $17.53 per hour. Increases from $1.60 to $1.90 per hour were approved for higher wage brackets. There also are quarterly safety incentives paid and additional hours available to keep drivers on the job on school breaks.
By comparison, the city’s starting pay is $12.87 with benefits for full-time drivers.
The Joplin School District’s increased compensation has produced results in increasing its driver availability, according to Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations.
Four drivers were hired and another is in training now, and the district is hoping that the increased pay will allow the school district to rebuild its driver pool.
“When the year began, we cut about nine routes to help us be able to handle the entire student population with the available drivers we had. Obviously, handling the same number of students with fewer drivers is a challenge,” Sachetta said. “But our transportation department has done a very good job under the circumstances. and our schools, and especially our students and parents, have had to be very patient. We have had some routes that now have longer wait times because of longer distances with more students on the buses. We are hoping very soon a lot more folks will be coming into the workforce. We would like to add back a minimum of five additional routes and have a group of about six to 10 substitute drivers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.