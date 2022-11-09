Joplin will suspend Sunshine Lamp trolley service starting Monday, Nov. 28, city officials said in a statement issued late Wednesday afternoon.
The statement said the suspension is the result of a shortage of drivers.
Those who need public transportation will still be able to obtain service with MAPS, according to the announcement.
"It is unfortunate that we have to reduce this service,” said City Manager Nick Edwards in the statement. "We are working to increase our applicant pool by working with area schools and training facilities that teach these skills to individuals. Although the stringent qualifications, as well as the low unemployment rate, are a challenge, we are focusing our efforts to allow us to renew the trolley service when conditions are more favorable."
"We understand the significance of public transportation and will continue to provide transportation for our community through the city’s MAPS system. The MAPS program has served many citizens for 25 years and will continue to be helpful to those needing transportation assistance," the city manager's statement read.
MAPS, which stands for the Metro Area Public-transit System, has been in operation since 1997 before the trolley service started in 2007.
While the trolley runs three routes providing 60 one-hour loops on weekdays, MAPS provides curb-to-curb bus service by appointment to residents of the Joplin area. Residents schedule rides through the MAPS/trolley offices to be taken to their destination.
MAPS service is currently available in Joplin, Carterville, Webb City, Duenweg, Oronogo and Duquesne. MAPS rides are available from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Additionally, the city offers a cab coupon program that allows residents with limited incomes to buy coupons that provide discounted cab fare.
Ongoing issue
Labor pool shortages and a lack of applicants and qualified drivers have contributed to problems with maintaining or expanding trolley service. City officials said in the statement that federal transportation rules require that public transportation drivers hold a commercial driver’s license that requires skills and knowledge testing above the levels required for noncommercial drivers.
The city previously temporarily suspended trolley service for about three weeks in spring 2020.
Early this year, the federal government required the city to adopt contingency plans for scaling back trolley and MAPS services if an adequate number of qualified drivers was not available.
At that time, the city's former public works director, David Hertzberg, said that if the trolley service lost even one of its commercially licensed drivers, there would have to be a change. A trolley supervisor was driving routes as well as supervising in order to maintain the needed level of trolley service, Hertzberg said in January.
MAPS is not as threatened by the driver shortages because its smaller vehicles do not require all drivers to have a commercial driver’s license as the larger trolley buses do. Drivers need only to have chauffeur’s licenses, which require less technical knowledge, city officials said.
Public meetings were held in late January to give residents information and input into the contingency plans.
Options in the adopted contingency plan included measures to:
• Reduce MAPS services from six routes to three per day.
• Reduce MAPS to four routes and shorten trolley hours. Instead of operating the current trolley schedule of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting time would move to 10 a.m. That change was made earlier this year.
• Reduce MAPS service to three routes and merge the three trolley routes into two that would extend the time to make the routes from 1 hour to 1.5 hours.
• Eliminate trolley service and continue the six MAPS routes.
City officials were not available to speak to reporters on Wednesday, the public information officer said.
