Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 60F. SSW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 60F. SSW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.