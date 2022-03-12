Chad Curry is preparing to lose money.
Because gas prices have been so volatile lately, Curry has had to carefully watch inventory at Spirit 66 Food Mart, a convenience store he owns at 703 W. Seventh St. and even then, he may lose money because of price changes that occur after his delivery arrives.
“I can’t figure margins based on what’s in the ground,” he said. “I have to price based on what it will cost for replacement.”
Already at record highs across the country (average of $4.33 per gallon for unleaded on Friday), gas prices are likely to go up after President Joe Biden announced a ban of all Russian oil imports. The move comes as retaliation for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
The action follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission in the sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion. Energy exports have kept a steady stream of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector.
The European Union will likely follow, but the decision to do so will likely be even more costly. Unlike the U.S., Europe relies on Russia for 40% of its gas and a quarter of its oil.
“We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” Biden declared, calling the new action a “powerful blow” against Russia’s ability to fund the ongoing offensive.
Biden warned that Americans will see rising prices, saying, “Defending freedom is going to cost.”
The ban is one of the rare issues to enjoy bipartisan support in today’s deeply divided Congress.
The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a bill that puts Biden’s restrictions into law. The bill goes further, as well, by encouraging a review of Russia’s status in the World Trade Organization and endoring further sanctions against Russian officials over human rights violations.
The bill passed with a 414-17 vote, with lawmakers willing to risk higher prices at home in order to show united support for Ukraine and pressure Putin to throttle the invasion.
Not all Americans buy into the message of paying more to help Ukraine, however.
Lisa Royster, of Joplin, said she is trying to start a cleaning company so that she can add another source of income for her family. With rising costs for food, she worries about higher fuel prices causing other costs to rise as well. Additionally, while she admits to driving a “gas guzzler” of a van, she needs that van for her children and her business, she said.
“No, it’s not worth it at all,” Royster said of Biden’s ban.
Curry noted that prices had already been rising prior to Biden’s Tuesday announcement. He is anticipating the price of crude to skyrocket even more over the coming days.
“From last year to this year, Russia is not the only factor for oil prices doubling,” Curry said on Tuesday. “Other factors have kept them gradually increasing, but now, it’s exponential.”
Gas stations such as Curry’s usually do not make much money from gas sales. Curry said he appreciates customers who come in to buy sodas, snacks or other items, but understands that many of his customers pay at the pump and go on with their day. Combined with fees from credit card companies loaded in each transaction, his profit margin is only a few cents for each gallon sold.
Earlier this month, Curry said he lost about 7 cents per gallon because of a 20-cent increase. But it’s a situation he can’t control, he said, because the biggest condition affecting gas prices is the per-barrel price of crude.
Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson for AAA Missouri, said while the market is out of drivers’ control, they can still take steps to reduce usage, so that pain at the pump is softened. AAA has an online tool to help drivers locate the best prices for gasoline in their area or on their route, he said.
“You’re likely to not see major differences in prices,” Chabarria said. “But when prices are this elevated, even a few cents on a gallon can make a difference.”
Chabarria also encouraged drivers to keep tires properly rotated and inflated and to stay on top of regular vehicle maintenance in order to boost fuel economy.
Additionally, a big step people can take is to drive defensively, Chabarria said.
“Defensive driving pays when prices are this high,” he said. “We encourage drivers to avoid jackrabbiting, because we know in the end it won’t save that much time. and we know that on highways, most vehicle fuel economies get worse after 50 or 60 mph. Anything more and you are burning more gas than you need to.”
