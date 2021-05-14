PITTSBURG, Kan. — Registration is open for drone workshops at Pittsburg State University this summer.
A July 17 workshop will cost $60 and will cover the basics, including drone photography, videography, safe flying practices and regulations. It will be taught by Jason Ward and Rob Freeman, who have been drone operators for several years.
An FAA Part 107 Exam Prep workshop for drone owners will be taught virtually July 6-22 by Wayne Bailey, an FAA-certified drone pilot who has 45 years of experience in emergency services. The class will meet online from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cost is $528.
Learn more or register for either workshop, which are being coordinated by the Kansas Center for Career & Technical Education, at kccte.pittstate.edu/workshop.
