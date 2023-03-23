Residents who want to dispose of their tattered or worn American flag can now place it in one of two specially marked drop-off boxes.
The Robert S. Thurman American Legion Post 13 has placed two boxes in Joplin: one just east of Memorial Hall at Eighth Street and Joplin Avenue, and one at the airport's general aviation terminal, 5497 Dennis Weaver Drive. The boxes are painted with stars and stripes and are labeled "Retired Flag Drop Box."
Members of Post 13 will pick up the flags on a regular basis and store them so they can be properly disposed of during their annual ceremony on Flag Day, which is June 14.
