Devin Blankenship's staff of health inspectors is just as busy as before. The difference is that they are busy with their usual jobs now.
"We're doing our best to get back to normal as soon as possible," said Blankenship, assistant director of the Joplin Health Department. "With more people providing vaccines and reduced positive cases, that's taken a burden off of us. We're getting more and more out in the field."
For most of the past year, the department's three food inspectors have instead helped with contact tracing of positive COVID-19 cases. Despite the job being done by other personnel in the office, including some temporary employees hired specifically for that purpose, the surge at times was too great to let the inspectors return, Blankenship said.
But recently, the department has been able to conduct a normal number of inspections per week. The most recent batch appeared in Monday's edition of the Globe.
In addition to other health-related services, the department is responsible for inspecting businesses that offer food and beverages, whether prepared as a meal or sold as ingredients. The department conducts hundreds of inspections a year on restaurants, bars, concession stands, food trucks, grocery stores and institutions such as schools, hospitals and homeless kitchens.
About 60% of those businesses usually are inspected twice a year. Blankenship said. Grocery stores usually are inspected once a year, while hospitals receive scrutiny three times a year.
The emergence of the pandemic halted the department's usual routine, however.
"When we started seeing the influx of cases, we didn't know what to expect what our load would be for contact tracing," Blankenship said. "It consumed all of our staffing at the department. Because it was an immediate public health threat, it was all hands on deck."
Another factor was personnel: Blankenship said that he has recently had to replace two inspectors and train the new ones. In addition to two inspectors leaving the department, Blankenship was promoted to assistant director after current Director Ryan Talken received his promotion near the end of September.
Health inspections are made in accordance with food handling standards and check a variety of things to prevent unsafe food from being served to customers. Inspections check the cleanliness of a restaurant, the proper temperatures of food in storage and after preparation, and more.
Findings are listed as either priority or core violations. Priority violations, also called critical violations by other area health departments, deal with cleanliness of preparation areas, as well as proper storage and preparation of food that is served to customers.
If a restaurant is unable to immediately address a priority violation, it usually fails the inspection and will be checked for compliance in a follow-up inspection in the immediate future.
Core violations deal with general cleanliness and will not usually lead to a failure.
The Globe publishes summaries of each inspection on a weekly basis in each Monday's edition. The full inspections are public records and available for viewing at the department.
Blankenship said the department is not changing how inspections are conducted.
"Everything is the same," Blankenship said. "We're just getting back to it."
