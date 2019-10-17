The city of Joplin will offer one final day of tree limb and brush drop-off services for the season.
Final drop-offs will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1702 N. Schifferdecker Ave., the city has announced.
The drop-off service, which does require a fee, is for Joplin residents only and has no load limits, but leaves, grass clippings and trash will not be accepted, nor will commercial contractors be accommodated. The program is normally open on third Saturdays from March through October, barring postponements for weather.
The city’s residential trash service through Republic Services allows yard waste removal on its regular trash pickup routes. Limbs must be cut to a maximum of 4 feet long and bundled to no heavier than 50 pounds. The diameter of each tree limb must be no greater than 4 inches.
Residents and landlords on the city’s residential trash service may also bring tree limbs and brush to the Republic Services Transfer Station on Old Route 66 at Galena, Kansas. Customers must bring their city utility bill showing the Joplin trash service fee and identification. Fees range from $17.34 to $24.49 per load, per trip. This subsidized program runs from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Details are available by calling 417-624-0820, ext. 501, or visiting www.joplinmo.org.
In order to burn yard waste, residents must obtain a burn permit from any city fire station or at the finance department office at City Hall, 602 S. Main St. The permit costs $10 and is good for three consecutive days.
Permits are available at fire stations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days per week. There may be times when firefighters are not at the station to issue permits because of on-call job duties. Fire stations can only accept payment by check or money order.
The city's finance department is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The City Hall location will accept cash, check, debit card, money order or credit card payments.
No matter where a burn permit is obtained, residents must still inquire about whether burning is allowed on any given day by calling the Joplin Fire Department at 417-623-0403.
For more information, call 417-624-0820, ext. 1564, 417-624-0820, ext. 1501, or 800-431-1507.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.