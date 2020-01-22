The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team reports having seized about 146 pounds of methamphetamine — with an estimated street value of more than $700,000 — in 2019.
The team, which enforces the state's drug laws in five counties in Southwest Missouri, served 92 search warrants on the year, seizing 66,348 grams of methamphetamine and arresting 105 suspects in drug cases, according to Chad Allison, team commander.
Investigators also seized 1,972 grams of heroin and 150 firearms for the year and arrested 212 fugitives on outstanding warrants.
The team is composed of eight detectives from law enforcement agencies in Jasper, Newton, Barton, McDonald and Barry counties. Their primary mission is to dismantle large-scale drug trafficking operations in those counties.
Allison said in a news release announcing the agency's 2019 statistics that some of the local trafficking operations are directly linked to drug cartels in Mexico, where 95% of the methamphetamine that is seized in the United States is manufactured. The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team works closely with the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in identifying and dismantling those operations.
