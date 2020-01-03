SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Kansas man, whose prior sentence for drug trafficking was commuted by former President Barack Obama, was sentenced Friday to a new federal prison term for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine following his release.
U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark assessed Carroll J. Flowers, 69, of Baxter Springs, Kansas, a sentence of 11 years and three months without parole for conspiring to distribute meth in December 2017. Flowers pleaded guilty to the offense May 28 in a plea agreement with the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield.
The plea agreement states that Flowers was in possession of 83.1 grams of pure meth and $2,731 when he was stopped and arrested Dec. 13, 2017, by an FBI special agent and members of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team during the execution of a search warrant at the residence of Melissa A, Lowry, 44, of West Fourth Street in Joplin.
The search warrant was obtained as the result of a controlled buy of a half-ounce of meth from Lowry by a confidential informant and subsequent surveillance of her address and trafficking-related activities, according to the plea agreement. The search resulted in the seizure of a pouch found in a dresser in a bedroom of the residence that turned up 14 grams of meth, a digital scale and unused plastic bags.
Lowry has pleaded guilty in federal court to the same offense as Flowers and is awaiting sentencing.
Flowers had been convicted in 2002 in federal court in Kansas of conspiring to distribute 3.2 kilograms of methamphetamine and received a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years. Obama commuted that sentence prior to leaving office in January 2017, along with several other defendants' federal drug sentences, amid growing concern with what were being perceived as disproportionately long sentences being meted out for drug offenses in federal courts.
Flowers' sentence was commuted to expire on May 19, 2017, and he was released from prison, only to be arrested less than seven months later on the more recent trafficking offense.
The concern that prompted the presidential commutations eventually led to President Donald Trump signing the First Step Act into law in 2018 reducing sentences for certain drug offenses. The reform bill received bipartisan support in Congress.
