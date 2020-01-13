A Jasper County judge sentenced a Neosho man to eight years in prison Monday on a conviction for driving while intoxicated in an accident resulting in the death of a 33-year-old Kansas man.
Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Port A.H. Keough Jr. the prison term at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. Keough had pleaded guilty to the charge Oct. 7 in an agreement calling for a eight-year sentence. He faced up to 10 years in prison on the Class C felony charge.
The conviction stemmed from a single-vehicle wreck Dec. 5, 2017, on Junge Boulevard west of Joplin city limits that claimed the life of Zachary R. Green, of Galena, Kansas.
Green was a passenger in a car that Keough was driving at a high speed when the car ran off the roadway west of Malang Road and struck five mailboxes before smashing into a concrete culvert, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case. Green was thrown from the car and died at the scene. The car ended up on its top in a ditch.
Keough was taken to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of injuries. The affidavit states that he admitted to a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who spoke to him at the hospital that he was drunk at the time.
The defendant's plea agreement calls for the sentence received on the drunken driving charge to run concurrently with any sentence Keough might receive on a felony property damage charge that he picked up in 2019. That charge remains pending before the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.