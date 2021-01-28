U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, both Republicans from Missouri, on Thursday reintroduced legislation aimed at improving the safety of duck boats.
The legislation stems from a July 2018 incident on Table Rock Lake in which a duck boat, a type of World War II-era amphibious vehicle now used primarily for tourism, sank during a thunderstorm, killing 17 of the 31 people on board.
The bill would authorize previously outlined National Transportation Safety Board recommendations, including provisions to require the use of life jackets and equipping all operating duck boats to be more buoyant in the case of emergency flooding. It passed the full Senate and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation last year.
"These commonsense safety measures, which are long overdue and need to go into effect immediately, will help prevent an incident like this from ever happening again," Blunt said in a statement.
He also noted he was "disappointed" the House didn’t act on the legislation after it passed the Senate.
"I urge all of my colleagues to come together and support our efforts to improve safety and protect lives," he said.
Hawley said in a statement, “The best way we can honor the lives lost there and those lost in the accidents that preceded it is to do our part in protecting safety on the water and passing this commonsense legislation."
The National Transportation Safety Board determined last year that the probable cause of the sinking of the duck boat was the failure of the owner, Ripley Entertainment, to halt the operation of tours on the lake after a severe thunderstorm warning was issued, exposing the vessel to a derecho that resulted in waves flooding through an intake hatch on the bow.
Contributing to the sinking and the loss of life, the board ruled, was the Coast Guard's failure to require sufficient reserve buoyancy for duck boats and its failure to require removal of a fixed canopy and side curtains that hampered escape once the boat began to sink.
Both of those steps were recommended by the National Transportation Safety Board nearly two decades ago after the sinking of another duck boat, the Miss Majestic, on Lake Hamilton in Arkansas in 1999. That sinking killed 13 people, but neither the industry nor the Coast Guard acted on the recommendations at that time.
Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat from Missouri, was the first after the 2018 sinking to announce legislation designed to enshrine into federal law recommendations to improve the safety of amphibious vehicles. Her bill, introduced before she was unseated by Hawley in November of that year, would have required the vehicles to comply with U.S. Coast Guard regulations aimed at ensuring they stay afloat.
Criminal charges that three men were facing in the duck boat disaster were tossed out of federal court on jurisdictional grounds last month.
Federal Judge M. Douglas Harpool ruled that the lake near Branson does not constitute "a navigable waterway" — in the sense of a geographical body that supports commercial shipping — and therefore the federal court in Springfield lacked admiralty jurisdiction over criminal offenses that transpire upon its waters.
The ruling dismissed charges of misconduct and negligence against the boat's captain, Kenneth Scott McKee, and two employees of Ride the Ducks Branson, operations supervisor Charles Baltzell and general manager Curtis Lanham.
The boat's owner, Ripley Entertainment, has settled 31 lawsuits filed by survivors or relatives of those who died. The dead included nine members of one family from Indianapolis. Other victims were from Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.
Another company has announced plans to resume similar rides on Table Rock later this year, but with a different type of amphibious vehicle that has foam-filled compartments to improve buoyancy.
