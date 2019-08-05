LAMAR, Mo. — Willie Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" fame is scheduled to speak at a pair of upcoming gatherings hosted by the Lamar Ministerial Alliance.
The first event, billed as a Youth Betterment Rally for children in grades six to 12, is planned from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Thiebaud Auditorium, 105 E. 11th St. Youth groups from churches in Lamar, Lockwood and Golden City are planning to attend. All area teens are welcome.
Darrell Doss, president of the Lamar Ministerial Alliance, said Robertson was invited to speak by local resident Danny Little, owner of Redneck Blinds, a Lamar-based manufacturer of hunting blinds.
"The Robertsons have definitely done business with Danny Little and Redneck Blinds these past few years, and they have a great friendship, so it was as simple as Mr. Little asking if (Robertson) would be interested in coming and sharing with our community, and we're very grateful that he said yes," Doss said.
Robertson is expected to speak about his upbringing and testimony, and will aim to provide inspiration as the students head back to school this fall, Doss said.
"We want to use this opportunity to encourage our young people in their faith and in making good choices," Doss said. "Sometimes the Lord provides creative ways that we can draw them in to encourage them like this."
Robertson will address the community again later that day from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Community Fair Service, also held at the auditorium.
Mike Gage, associate minister at First Christian Church of Lamar, said area churches have been coming together for decades for the service, which is held annually as a precursor to the Lamar Free Fair. The service will include singing and preaching, led by the Community Praise Team. All are welcome to attend.
"We’d love to have people come out and be encouraged in where they’re from and what they stand for," Doss said. "This will be a great opportunity to kick off the fair that next week."
For more information, call 417-682-2118.
