"Duel," the 1971 film featuring Joplin native Dennis Weaver, will be screened at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway.
In Steven Spielberg’s first full-length movie, a traveling salesman (Weaver) is harassed by a menacing 40-ton truck on a remote desert highway. Road rage rises to a dangerous level as the traveler and the mysterious truck driver are pitted against one another in a motorized duel to the death.
Seating is limited to 45 people. The film will be introduced by Chad Stebbins, director of the Institute of International Studies at Missouri Southern State University.
The film is part of the "Joplin Goes to the Movies" series marking the city's 150th birthday. It is presented by Missouri Eagle and Visit Joplin.
