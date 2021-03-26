A police dog chased down and helped apprehend a fleeing man after a shots-fired incident early Thursday morning south of downtown Joplin.
Capt. Will Davis said two officers on patrol in the center of town heard shots fired about 5 a.m. and spotted a man jumping a fence.
Davis said the officers said a police dog tracked the person and caught up with him near 16th Street and Joplin Avenue. Jordan W. Jennings, 25, of Duenweg, was detained and subsequently placed under arrest when officers learned he had outstanding warrants and was on probation for a burglary conviction.
Davis said a handgun was recovered along his flight path, and Jennings was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. He was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin for treatment of dog bites before being taken to jail.
