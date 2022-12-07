CARTHAGE, Mo. — The annual LaVerne Williams Children’s Christmas Party will be a bit brighter thanks to last weekend’s Steve Benjamin memorial concert, held at the Lighthouse by the Duke Mason Band.
The band raised $1,100 and collected dozens of new toys to be given to the children who will attend the Christmas party at 9 a.m. Saturday at Carthage’s Memorial Hall.
The party is hosted by the Carthage Police Department, and Chief Bill Hawkins was on hand on Sunday to thank Mason, his band and the crowd that donated the money and toys.
“Duke and the band have been part of this Christmas party for, I’ve lost track of how many years,” Hawkins said. “I’m doing good to keep track of the actual number of Christmas parties there have been. I believe 47 is what we think it is. When you think about that, this tradition has been going on for 47 years and we still have an amazing turnout, we still have generous donations with the cash and toys back here. This party could not happen and would not happen without folks such as yourself.”
Hawkins spoke about the late LaVerne Williams, a longtime Carthage police detective for whom the party is named.
Williams planned this party for more than 30 years and was involved in planning almost until the day he died, shortly before the 2010 Christmas party.
“He was a true friend of mine,” Hawkins said. “I got hired at the police department in 1982. LaVerne was working there at that time. I’m the last remaining officer that worked with LaVerne Williams that’s still currently working in Carthage, and LaVerne truly was a great guy.”
Mason also talked about his memories of Williams.
“I don’t know what year I met LaVerne, but he came to one of our shows and he came up and introduced himself and he was one of those people that as soon as you met him you were friends,” Mason said. “We got to be friends and he said, hey, would you ever want to come to a Christmas party we do for kids and maybe do a few Christmas songs? I said, sure, I’ll do that, a few kids hanging around, no big deal. I walked in and there were ... kids everywhere. It was so much fun.”
It took three stages for Mason to raise that $1,100 at Sunday’s concert.
People who attended the concert were asked to give either cash or a new toy at the door when they entered the concert.
When party organizer Cheryle Finley counted the receipts from the door, it came out to $737. Mason said he was putting in $63 to make it an even $800, then he passed the hat around the room for a second offering that collected another $300.
