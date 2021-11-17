Officials in Duquesne broke ground this week on a very special piece of property.
The site, near Duquesne City Hall, will be turned into the city's first public park. Tentatively called Memorial Park, it also will memorialize Duquesne residents who were killed by the May 2011 tornado.
“This has been 11 years in the making,” former Mayor Denny White told us. “I’m absolutely thrilled to see this happening."
Learn more in a story from reporter Kevin McClintock, with pictures from photographer Laurie Sisk, at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
Enjoy the autumn weather out there.
