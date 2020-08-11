The Jasper County coroner has ruled the death of a 5-year-old girl Sunday in Duquesne an accidental drowning.
Makayla Scott drowned in a swimming pool at a residence a few blocks from her home on South Meadow Lane in Duquesne.
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department said in a news release Tuesday that sheriff's deputies were called to assist Duquesne police and firefighters in a search for the girl. A firefighter found the girl in the pool pf a residence on 26th Street. She was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin where she was pronounced dead.
Mason-Woodard Mortuary has announced that a graveside service is planned for 10 a.m. Monday in Burkhart Cemetery in Racine.
