Andrew McKenzie testified Thursday that Mark McDaniel appeared to him to be the man who this past summer fired a shot at him but which ricocheted off the pavement and through his baby's bedroom window.
McKenzie's testimony at a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court succeeded in getting McDaniel, 40, of Duquesne, ordered to stand trial on single counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm as well as two counts of armed criminal action.
McKenzie said the shooting took place June 28 outside his apartment in the 800 block of South Connecticut Avenue in Joplin.
He said he had stepped outside to ask some people associated with the apartment next door to keep the noise down so his baby could sleep. He said he had seen McDaniel at that apartment a couple of times previously and saw him return there later that same day in a truck driven by a woman that pulled up behind his vehicle in the parking lot.
McDaniel had gone inside next door before McKenzie said he stepped outside to ask the woman to pull up so she would not be blocking his vehicle. She asked him why, was he going somewhere? He told her that he was not but just wanted to make sure he would not have to hunt her down if he needed to go somewhere quickly in an emergency, possibly involving his child.
He said she acted peeved and told him she was going inside to get her boyfriend. McDaniel then came out with a gun in his hand, he said. There was a brief exchange of words before the woman and McDaniel got back into the vehicle and started to pull away. As they did, McDaniel pointed the gun out the passenger-side window and fired it in his direction, McKenzie said.
The round struck the ground between him and his wife, with a few fragments striking his leg and the bulk of the slug ricocheting past him, he told the court.
"Bounces off the (ground), goes right into my baby's bedroom window," McKenzie said.
Defense attorney William Fleischaker questioned McKenzie on his identification of McDaniel as the man involved. He admitted under cross-examination that he did not know who the woman was and had not been able to identify her from photos shown him by police. He also acknowledged that the ricocheting round was never found inside his apartment by police.
"Did you describe the shooter (to police) as a man with black hair and a goatee?" Fleischaker asked, apparently referring to a police report.
"No, sir; I did not," McKenzie said. "White hair. White goatee."
McDaniel appeared in court with hair and a goatee that might be described as either gray or white.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley set McDaniel's initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of the court on Nov. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.