As warmer months draw near, officials are advising the public to use this week as an opportunity to devise an emergency plan and prepare for all types of weather.
The State Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service have declared the week of March 2-6 as Severe Weather Awareness Week for Missouri.
Each day this week, the weather service is highlighting a different focus areas. On Monday it was Preparedness Day. Tuesday will be Tornado Safety Day; Wednesday, Flash Flood Safety Day; Thursday, Severe Thunderstorm Day; and Friday, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio Day.
Keith Stammer, Jasper County Emergency Management director, said Monday that the main takeaways of Severe Weather Awareness Week is to stay informed and to be aware of the weather.
“The Joplin tornado on May 22, 2011, we went under a tornado watch at 1:30 p.m. and nothing happened for four hours,” Stammer said. “I was quite surprised by the number of people afterwards who said they didn’t even know we were under a tornado watch. I think there’s a very real responsibility on the part of the public to make sure they’re informed.”
The best way to stay aware is to check the weather first thing in the morning and a second time in the afternoon. Most storms in this region occur between 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. where it tends to travel from the west or southwest, according to Stammer.
“Our average response time from when we get a tornado warning to when we actually get a touchdown is about 10 minutes,” Stammer said. “The best thing you can do is shelter in place. We advocate to get as low as you can go in an interior room with multiple walls between you and the exterior. Have a kit, make a plan and be informed.”
Mark Burchfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Springfield, said severe weather — with large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding — is common this time of year in the Ozarks. The Climate Prediction Center expects a wet spring in the Midwest, he said.
“As we get into that March-April time frame, they’re highlighting above-average precipitation potential across the area,” Burchfield said. “There is a signal for this wetter pattern to continue into the spring months.”
Statewide tornado drills are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in Kansas and Missouri. Joplin’s tornado alarms will sound for three minutes, which is the same amount of time that would occur in an actual warning. If hazardous weather poses a threat at that time, the drill will be postponed to 10 a.m. Thursday.
“It gets people thinking of what they’re going to do if this was a real thing at that time — what actions will you be taking if you’re at work, school or even driving,” Burchfield said.
Prepare a kit
Stephen McCullough, Ozark Center’s emergency room enhancement coordinator, said he wished he had prepared a disaster kit ahead of the 2011 Joplin tornado. McCullough was living on the second floor of The Plaza Apartments near the 15th Street Walmart when the tornado touched down.
With only a few minutes to spare, he took shelter in his master bathroom, where the high winds sent a car crashing through his walk-in closet. McCullough said his shelter was supposed to be at the apartment complex’s clubhouse, but he had no time to get there. The clubhouse came toppling down as a result of the storm, he said.
“I did not have this plan in place before, and it would’ve made life a lot easier because we were really scrambling trying to figure out what we had and what we could take with us,” McCullough said. “When you prepare, it really does help with your peace of mind and you’re able to relax.”
Ozark Center officials discussed the essentials needed in a disaster preparedness kit on Monday. It’s important to have a waterproof container like a tote or a backpack that can be transported easily.
The kit can include items such as hygiene products, nonperishable foods, a hand-cranked weather radio, flashlights, first aid kit, external battery pack, a hard hat, thick socks, tarp, rope, hand warmers, medication, spare clothes, shoes with thick soles and an emergency blanket. McCullough said he keeps a list of the contents taped to the kit lid and updates it frequently.
It’s also encouraged to have emergency plans in place for things like evacuations or designated safe spots.
“With my family, we actually run through the different scenarios, and we practice,” McCullough said. “If we have a fire, we run through fire drills. We play through it with the kids, and the agreement is we meet over at our neighbor’s driveway. We even run through scenarios if they can’t find one of us or we’re not with them, they still go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.