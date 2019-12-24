Eagle viewing day month away, but both birds, spotters early

STELLA, Mo. — Chuck Dalbom already has seen a few regulars return to feeding grounds around the area's waterways, as part of a migratory cycle.
He has also seen a few bald eagles.
"I'm seeing a few eagle spotters now," Dalbom said. "There are people out there right now with binoculars trying to find them."
An organizer of Stella Eagle Day events, Dalbom and his wife, Doris, are preparing for as many as 2,000 visitors to visit the town to see the country's national bird in its natural habitat. The Missouri Department of Conservation will be involved in several similar events scheduled throughout the state over the next few weeks.
The Stella Eagle Day event is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Stella Veterans Memorial Park, located at 774 Ozark St. The event will feature viewing and informational programs.
Missouri is one of the leading states in the continental U.S. for wintertime eagle viewing, according to the department, because of the state's lakes, rivers and wetlands. The birds take up residence in the winter months, migrating from Canada and the Great Lakes area to hunt for food.
"They don't want to live in Minnesota any more than I do during the winter," Dalbom said.
Dalbom said the couple first heard about the Stella event being held 14 years ago, and Doris got the idea to partner with the Missouri Department of Conservation. They arranged a hospitality suite at Stella United Methodist Church and offered cookies and hot chocolate so that people could warm up and share stories of what they had seen.
The tradition of a citywide festival will extend into its 14th year in 2020, with many of those same events.
"If you came here and sat down in the church, it's just like how America used to be," Dalbom said. "People who don't know each other are having coffee and enjoying being together. People who saw each other last year get to visit again."
Eagle viewing is good in Missouri from December through February, according to information on the Missouri Department of Conservation website: Usually, more than 2,000 eagles are reported wintering throughout the state.
People interested in spotting one of the birds should head for watery areas and look in large trees along the water's edge. Binoculars and cameras are important to keep handy, according to the department.
Dalbom said a more important tool is self-awareness: Many people park along roadways for their searches.
"The highway department has to sometimes put up warning signs for drivers," Dalbom said.
