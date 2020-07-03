Should Mother Nature cooperate, EaglePicher Technologies batteries will once again be making a 75.6-million-mile journey to the red planet.
At the end of this month, on July 30, an Atlas V rocket will lift off from Cape Canaveral in Florida carrying the Perseverance rover. Should everything go as planned, the six-wheeled machine will begin exploring the planet’s Jezero crater once it safely lands on the reddish sands in mid-February.
As part of NASA’s ongoing Mars Exploration Program, the rover will spend more than a year on Mars, seeking signs of habitable conditions from the planet’s ancient past. Essentially, its job is to find the answer to a very simple question: Did Mars once host life?
Several different types of EaglePicher-made batteries will power nearly every aspect of the robotic mission through each key stage of flight — reaching Earth orbit, the silent glide through space, descent through the Martian atmosphere and the all-important landing on the planet’s sandy surface.
According to Jackie Kennedy, program manager, there are 14 EaglePicher-made silver zinc batteries on the Atlas V rocket. Two of the company’s thermal batteries will power the spacecraft’s entry, descent and landing systems, “and are used on the deployment subsystems to be able to safely land the vehicle on the surface of Mars and power the pyrotechnics to include the parachute that lands the rovers,” she said.
The rover’s main power system “are two (EaglePicher) batteries wired in parallel, with each battery containing eight 43-amp-hour cells in series,” Kennedy said. “This means it is a 28-volt battery with 86 amp hours of capacity and weighs 59 pounds.”
The two batteries, while housed inside the same structure, will function independently from the other.
“This is in case of the failure of one battery,” she said.
Unlike previous NASA-built rovers, in which EaglePicher batteries were charged by solar array panels, Perseverance’s main battery power system will be juiced by a “low-rate nuclear power source” during Mars surface operations, which includes driving, communications and other scientific experiments. The switch away from solar panels was decided by NASA after previous Mars rovers experienced power drops when sand storms covered the solar panels.
No key aspect of this mission could remotely happen without the power provided by the Joplin company’s batteries, said Ron Nowlin, general manager of the company’s aerospace division.
“We were actually going to have a big party for everyone when (Perseverance) is launched (later this month), but then we decided it would probably be a better opportunity and even bigger party when it actually lands on Mars,” Nowlin said.
Not surprisingly, Feb. 18, 2021, has been circled on more than one company calendar throughout the company’s Joplin headquarters.
“We don’t usually do (parties) because we’ve got over 500 (company-powered) satellites in orbit,” he continued. “It’s hard to believe, but it does get a little bit redundant. But the Mars mission is pretty exciting.”
The 2,260-pound Perseverance is the latest Mars-bound rover to be powered by EaglePicher batteries, dating back to the Viking 1 and 2 landers of 1976, which became the first U.S. mission to land a spacecraft safely on the surface of Mars. Other wheeled rovers would follow over the decades — tiny Sojourner in 1997; the exploration rovers Spirit and Opportunity in the early 2000s; and, most recently, Curiosity, which landed on Mars in 2011 via parachute and continues its explorations to date.
NASA’s newest and most technologically advanced rover will feature seven instruments, ranging from a high-definition video camera system to “Sherloc,” a scanning system that will search for signs of life on Mars. It will also feature a helicopter, called Ingenuity. This is the only piece of equipment that won’t be powered by the company's batteries.
“It’s a little disappointing that this mission will have another battery on it beside EaglePicher batteries on the surface of Mars,” Nowlin said. For Ingenuity, NASA “bought a commercial battery to throw in it. We were trying to get NASA to switch. We wanted to give them one of our batteries instead of using someone else’s batteries.”
But that didn’t happen.
Still, the company’s track record in space speaks for itself. It has been in Earth’s orbit and well beyond, where EaglePicher’s products have received the most attention and accolades from the public.
“We have pretty close to about 3 billion cell hours in space without a mission failure, so that’s pretty exciting,” he said.
Company-made batteries have powered U.S. spacecraft since 1958, when Explorer 1 became the country’s first satellite in space. EaglePicher has been on countless missions since — satellites, probes, planetary landers. Its batteries power the Hubble Space Telescope and have been used on Space Shuttle missions as well as the historic Mercury, Gemini and Apollo manned missions.
“It is such an awe-inspiring experience to work for a company that powered the first man to the moon, before I was even born, and now my programs are paving the way to send men and women to Mars in the very near future,” Kennedy said. “It is hard to put into words, so I will just simply say that I love what we do at EaglePicher, and it is an awesome time to be in the space industry, even though we have been here from the very beginning.”
Working on Orion
The past few weeks have proven to be another milestone for the company's aerospace efforts — Ron Nowlin, general manager of the company’s aerospace division, said EP has shipped out brand new batteries that will eventually power the Orion manned spacecraft. The purpose of this capsule-shaped spacecraft is to return men and women to the moon and take them on to Mars over the next two decades.
“Orion is getting exciting for us right now because we just delivered the first two batteries, and the next two batteries (were delivered this past week)," Nowlin said. "It’s a program that we’ve been working on for the last four years, and for us to get the point to where you're delivering actual product, it's really exciting to see (the batteries) going out the door."
As a part of NASA's Artemis program, an uncrewed Orion spacecraft will be sent on a 25-day mission, which includes six of those days circling the Moon. The first crewed mission is set for late 2023, which will carry a crew of two men and two women astronauts on a weeklong mission around the moon. Tentatively planned for 2024, the third Orion mission will feature the first crewed lunar landing, the first to take place since Apollo 17 in 1972. Later missions will send NASA men and women astronauts on to Mars.
"It's pretty amazing to think that EaglePicher batteries could potentially be sending astronauts to Mars," Nowlin said.
