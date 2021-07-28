Wednesday marked a milestone in local history as the Joplin Celebrations Commission commemorated the 150-year anniversary of the platting of Joplin City, an early piece that led to the creation of Joplin.
“Every community has to have a starting point, a building block, and this is one of the first building blocks,” said Brad Belk, community historian. “It’s very, very historically significant.”
A public ceremony observing the 150-year anniversary was held by the Joplin Celebrations Commission on Wednesday morning at the corner of Cox Avenue and Central Street, where the story of Joplin City began. The commission plans to celebrate milestones of Joplin’s history leading up to the city’s sesquicentennial in 2023.
John C. Cox, one of the founding fathers, settled in Jasper County in 1838 and constructed a log building that became the first post office and general store for residents living in the western part of the county. Cox leased a 10-acre tract of land to Elliot Moffet and John Sergeant, who discovered lead on the property. Their discovery shaft yielded $60,000 in two months.
“The two successful miners erected the first smelter near their mine,” Belk said. “Word traveled fast as this extraordinary sum of money awoke miners, resulting in a populated tent city of laborers to emerge along Joplin Creek. Much of this activity occurred west of us in Landreth Park.”
Miners flocked to the region to set up structures and tents along Joplin Creek to work in various mine shafts. Predicting the potential value in mining, Cox laid out the plat of Joplin City in 1871.
The file was recorded with the state of Missouri on July 28, 1871, with lots immediately placed on the market. Henry Blockwell purchased the first lot in the northwest corner of Cox Avenue and Central Street to build his residence.
“John C. Cox did that with the understanding that we’re going to build residences, commercial buildings, and I’m not sure they’d ever dreamt of where we’d be today, but this is what their hard work and effort prevailed,” Belk said.
Joplin got its name from Methodist minister Harris G. Joplin, of Greene County, who spread the gospel throughout the region after settling in Jasper County in 1839 beside a spring that emptied into Joplin Creek, which became known as “Joplin Spring,” Belk said.
“He constructed a cabin on 80 acres he leased from John Cox,” he said. “Reverend Joplin used his home as the first Methodist Church, conducting services on Sundays. His homestead was located just southeast from here at East Sixth and Elm. By 1845, Reverend Joplin returned to Greene County. He died two years later. Reverend Joplin never knew the indelible impression he left on a future mining community that would forever retain his last name.”
Joplin, Missouri, was later established after it joined with Murphysburg, the mining town west of Joplin Creek.
“Following the 1871 platting of Joplin City, the adjacent mining community of Murphysburg merged two years later to form the town of Joplin,” Belk said in a statement. “The newly organized Jasper County community was permanently incorporated with the state of Missouri on March 23, 1873.”
State Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, presented the city with House and Senate resolutions recognizing Joplin City’s 150-year anniversary. The former Joplin police chief, who served during the 2011 tornado, said it’s a real honor to be standing where the community originated.
“I don’t know that most people, even those who live here, understand the impact this community has on the nation and what it means to the Four-State Area,” he said.
