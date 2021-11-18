In an effort to be more centrally located and accessible to parents, Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area's Early Head Start home-based services program will move to the midtown location, 1102 S. Illinois Ave. in Joplin
The program had previously been based at 1706 E. Fourth St.
ESC's Head Start and Early Head Start programs enroll more than 1,000 children and their families annually and receive more than $8 million in federal and state funds. The program is based on income.
Home-based services are designed to assist families who have at least one caregiver at home who wants to learn more about how to help their child.
