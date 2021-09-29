An Earth and Arbor Day celebration is set for Saturday at Wildcat Park, with a theme of "May the Forest be With You."
Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a Padawan family fun walk. There will also be live music by Chester Ellis and the Tumbleweeds, as well as local food vendors. Several community alliances will encourage the care of the planet through demonstrations, hands-on activities and giveaways. Liberty will provide one free tree to the first 500 households that register.
The celebration is sponsored by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department, Wildcat Glades Friends Group, Liberty, the Chert Glade chapter of Master Naturalists, Missouri Department of Conservation and the Joplin Tree Board.
Details: joplinmo.org/ArborDay.
