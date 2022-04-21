Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at an annual celebration of the environment.
Earth Day will be celebrated for the 52 year Friday. More than a billion people will recognize the day, making it one of the largest civic observances in the world, according to an organizer.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- The growing number of electric car charging stations in Joplin.
- An open house for Jasper County's expanded jail.
- St. Mary's students raising money for heart research.
Did you get a chance to see our website redesign? We have a new look now; click on any of the stories below to check it out for yourself, and let us know what you think.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.