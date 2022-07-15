East Town

BELOW: This building at 621 Langston Hughes Blvd., with the mural “Belonging to All the Hands that Build,” is listed on the historic district application for East Town. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we saw history get recognized. 

The East Town Historic District in Joplin and the Boots Motel in Carthage both received recommendations Friday to get named as locations on the National Register of Historic Places. The recommendations came from the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.  

We'll have more on this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Health departments keeping an eye on a new coronavirus variant. 
  • The city researching a new panhandling ordinance.
  • Statewide candidates hitting the region hard for votes. 

We hope you stay cool this weekend. 

