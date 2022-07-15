Today in the Globe newsroom we saw history get recognized.
The East Town Historic District in Joplin and the Boots Motel in Carthage both received recommendations Friday to get named as locations on the National Register of Historic Places. The recommendations came from the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.
We'll have more on this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Health departments keeping an eye on a new coronavirus variant.
- The city researching a new panhandling ordinance.
- Statewide candidates hitting the region hard for votes.
We hope you stay cool this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.