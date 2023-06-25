Joplin is to get a new neighborhood park in the next couple of years as one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods works to turn a vacant lot into a place of play and memories.
The Joplin City Council voted unanimously last Tuesday to advance a memorandum of understanding between the city and the East Town Dreams District to support building Hope Park, a neighborhood park on South High Street north of Joe Becker Stadium.
Melodee Colbert-Kean, president of the East Town Dreams District, said children in the neighborhood can’t access playgrounds at the Boys & Girls Club or the Washington Hope Center, also in the neighborhood, because they require memberships that the families of the children sometimes can’t afford.
“Hope Park is full of hope because we’ve been hoping and pursuing this for at least five years,” Colbert-Kean said. “It’s going to be a place for families to go, a safe place for kids to go and play, bring the community back together, and it’s going to be for the whole community. Not just for any section, it’s for the whole community. If people are driving by, they can be like 'Oh, we want to stop at the park and play.' It’s OK; they can do that. It’s an effort of love because right now the kids in that area can’t safely access Ewert Park because of crossing Fourth Street, so we want to have something in the neighborhood that they can have to play safely.”
Colbert-Kean said the group needs to raise almost $300,000 to build the playground, picnic shelter, basketball courts and other amenities they want to install in Hope Park.
The memorandum of understanding advanced last week, said the city will consult with the group to make sure all structures are built to its standards, then the city will take the park into its parks and recreation system to maintain it.
“Our timeline is when we get finished,” Colbert-Kean said. “But we’re really hoping to break ground and be ready to go by the end of 2024 and our stretch goal is to make sure that it’s a thriving destination by 2026 when the centennial for Route 66 is happening. That will be a destination place for people to stop.”
The Mother Road, Route 66, runs through the East Town neighborhood.
The memorandum will be heard and voted on again at the next Joplin City Council meeting, which is July 3.
In other business, the council accepted on an emergency basis two American Rescue Plan Act grants for engineering and design work on stormwater and wastewater projects.
Daniel Johnson, Joplin director of public works, said the stormwater projects involved improvements in nine locations around the city and will cost a total of $8,676,000.
The ARPA grant will pay for $2,536,900 in engineering and design services from Olsson Inc.
The wastewater project will replace 4,500 feet of large diameter sewer lines and renovate about 37,200 feet of small diameter public sewer line in an area bounded by Seventh Street and 20th Street on the north and south, and Main Street and Connecticut Avenue on the west and east.
The grant approved Tuesday is for $788,000 and will pay for Allgeier Martin and Associates to do the engineering and design work on the project.
Total cost of the project will be $5,226,782.
