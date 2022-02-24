A meeting that had been scheduled for today to have further discussion on the proposed first phase of the East Town Historic District has been postponed.
City planner Tom Walters, who is in charge of the project to nominate the district to the National Register of Historic Places, said this morning that the location of the meeting, the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, 317 Comingo Ave., is closed because of the weather.
The purpose of the meeting is to take public input on the nomination of part of the East Town neighborhood located north of Langston Hughes-Broadway. A second phase will be conducted later on a proposed separate historic district south of Broadway.
Today's meeting was scheduled as a followup session to discuss concerns raised at a meeting last month in which a resident raised questions about the possibility that the designation would drive up property values and force out lower-income residents.
City officials and members of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission are to talk about the district’s location, its significance and other possible preservation projects in the neighborhood.
Walters said there is continuing city work being done in the neighborhood to repair and update infrastructure such as the sewer system and sidewalks.
The city had mailed notices to residents about the meeting that had been planned today to encourage attendance. Walters said the meeting will rescheduled and a new date will be announced.
