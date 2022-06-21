What makes the East Town neighborhood historically significant is the rich cultural story of Blacks in Joplin, residents were told Tuesday night at a meeting about its nomination as a historical district.
Despite periodic racial flareups, including the most notable, a 1903 lynching and a white effort to expel Blacks, a large part of Joplin's Black community remained a steadfast presence in the city.
That is the theme of a section of the neighborhood's nomination to the National Register of Historic Places. It is to be considered July 15 by the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation. That panel will decide whether it qualifies to be advanced to the National Park Service for final approval to be recorded on the national register.
Historic preservation consultant Rory Krupp of Columbus, Ohio, told the story he will present that story to the state advisory council.
Krupp's study of the neighborhood forms the basis of the nomination and describes the social history of the neighborhood and how it relates to the buildings there, he said.
"It is the original part of Joplin, but it also is an African American enclave," Krupp said. While Black residents moved into different sections of town over history, some remained and others returned to East Town, providing a constant presence there.
"I wanted to highlight the perseverance of Joplin's African American community. It hasn't always been easy to live here, especially at the turn of the (20th) century when there were expulsions all over Southwest Missouri," Krupp said. "The sense of resilience and perseverance I discovered when I researched it was astonishing."
East Town started in 1871 as a mining community. There are about 20 buildings left in the nominated section that represent what was an early commercial district and residential area. There also are some houses from the early decades and some from the 1950s and 1960s that are good examples of those eras, Krupp said.
East Town was the home to Black leaders who were significant in Joplin's history, specifically Melissa Fuell Cuther and Marion Dial. Cuther was a successful singer during the ragtime era with John William Boone, called "Blind Boone," who was a nationally known composer and musician.
Marion Dial was an educator and Lincoln School principal for 36 years. In 1954, he was elected from a field of 25 candidates to become the first Black person to serve on the Joplin City Council. He became active in state organizations to help propel the advancement of other Blacks.
Cuther and Dial worked outside the established systems to bring improvements to the local Black community including parks and movies, Krupp said.
In the days when Blacks could not stay in many hotels or eat in most restaurants, Cuther established a Joplin tourist hotel to serve them. Because of her musical career, she was visited by many Black celebrities who stopped to stay here. One of those was Duke Ellington, Krupp said.
Even as local Blacks advanced in Joplin, East Town was always integrated, said Tom Walters, a city planner who works with the city's Historic Preservation Commission.
"What you've got is a Black neighborhood that has never been a majority Black. It's always been a mixed population," Walters said, with Black cultural heroes.
Residents who attended the meeting asked about the benefits of being nominated or listed on the national register.
Walters said it is an honor and will establish a permanent record of the East Town history. It also can provide tax credits for investment in projects to improve commercial and residential properties there.
Asked whether the nomination had a good chance of succeeding, Walters said it should because of the in-depth study done to document it as a cultural resource district. That also is significant, he said, because "less than 2% of cultural resource districts on the register are African American."
A resident at the session said: "We should not have a problem (becoming listed) because Route 66 runs right through the middle" of East Town on what is called Langston Hughes-Broadway or Broadway-Langston Hughes. "We are the original Joplin here, and not all of Joplin can say that."
