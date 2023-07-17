WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma held a grand opening for its Ohio River Valley Splash Pad on Monday.
More than just a way to cool off during the summer, the splash pad also is a way to continue helping children connect to nature, the tribe’s history and its traditions, tribal leaders said.
“It’s difficult keeping our history alive and getting our children to know it,” said Glenna Wallace, chief of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma. “We wanted to incorporate aspects of our history, we wanted to incorporate aspects of our culture, and we wanted to provide outdoor learning spaces.”
Wallace said the project was the culmination of two years of planning and work. Branco Construction built the splash pad, while Chad Greer was the architect. It cost about $3 million, with about $1.5 million coming from grants secured by the tribe’s Child Care Development Fund and another large portion coming from funding available through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Wallace started the grand opening from the edge of the tribe’s wooded Sacred Circle, in a small valley below the new splash pad. The Sacred Circle is where the tribe passes its traditions on to the next generation, like teaching its young people the Stomp Dance.
The splash pad, located at 10205 S. Bluejacket Road in Wyandotte, was intentionally built close to the circle and the tribe’s Early Childhood Learning Center.
The center now serves about 140 children, and its location gives children access to both the police department and tribal elder housing. Wallace said it’s a way to immerse children in nature, their community and their history.
As Wallace led the crowd from the Sacred Circle to the splash pad, she noted improvements at the center, including a music garden currently under construction.
She also pointed out raised garden beds that provide nature-related learning activities. Here, children get to raise plants from a seed. Each child gets to adopt a pumpkin, water and care for it, and eventually have their own jack-o’-lantern at Halloween.
Origins of name
The Ohio River Valley Splash Pad gets its name from the original location of the Shawnee people. Wallace said that during the Indian Removal Act of 1830, the Shawnee along with the Seneca Cayuga were the first tribes to be forcibly removed from Ohio.
Engraved paving stones lead to the splash pad, marking the Shawnee tribe’s journey out of Ohio and arrival in various states during the relocation. These milestones are taken directly from the journal of a Shawnee man who documented the tribe’s grueling journey.
Among the common splash pad features of fountains and cascading water, sculptures of a panther and swan watch over the water. Wallace said these animals, featured on the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma’s flag, hold great significance to the Shawnee.
They teach that their creator, which Wallace noted Shawnee culture believes is female, created animals before human beings. Therefore, animals possess attributes that are desirable for humans to inhabit.
“If we can incorporate their traits into our lives, we will be better, stronger individuals,” Wallace said.
The panther represents strength and has traits of aggressiveness and quick action. It commands respect from the rest of the world.
The swan is opposite of the panther, marked by traits of gentleness, tranquility and poise. The swan teaches them respect for all life, Wallace said.
“The Shawnee believe we have each of these traits within us,” Wallace said. “What we try to teach our children is that you will know when it is appropriate to be a panther, and you will know when it is more effective to be a swan. In the world we live in today, I think we need to strive to get more of those swan attributes into ourselves.”
Open to the public
In addition to being used by students at the Early Childhood Learning Center, the splash pad will be open to the public. Wallace said that because the tribe receives funds from the U.S. government, tribal leaders want to open their programs to the public and to benefit the surrounding community.
The splash pad is open to the public from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
