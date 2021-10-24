On ground once saturated with lead mining chat, many of the 50-plus participants with this year’s Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce annual economic growth tour got their first look at the futuristic-looking solar site operated by Liberty, the local electricity utility, near Missouri Highway 249.
The Prosperity Solar Facility, project manager Jason Osiek said, is “our first in the area.”
The 2.25-megawatt solar site covers about 11 acres of 60 total leased acres, so there is room to grow, he said. In all, there are 5,700 panels, 400 watts per panel, and they catch reflections on both sides — the top from the sun, and the bottom from light bounced off the brown dirt below. The panels, which are remotely operated from Liberty’s Asbury plant, track the sun across the sky each day. The entire $3.2 million project was completed in January and was operating soon afterward.
The site can power the equivalent of 450 Joplin homes. It was announced during a stop in Prosperity that, as of Thursday night, the solar farm was “fully subscribed” — it was at full capacity of usage, with a 50-50 split between commercial and residential users, Osiek said. Joplin residents and businesses can now place their name on a waiting list as the utility company looks to expansion.
“We’re starting to talk more about our future projects, and I think solar is where we’re really going to be at for the foreseeable future,” said Liberty’s Shaen Rooney, adding that they could either expand the Prosperity property or build a second site elsewhere in Joplin. They are also looking into solar farms of other sizes depending on energy needs, whether that’s a plant-sized solar area or a small area that could give a specific area an energy boost when needed.
“One of the tragic things about this industry is that a lot of our customers don’t understand what we do very well because we’re located in Asbury or Riverton,” Rooney said. With solar, “I think this puts us out there and helps people get a little more engaged in where their energy comes from.”
The Prosperity solar farm was one of five planned stops during the annual tour, including a drive through the ever-growing Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park on the east of town. The bus tours often visit key manufacturing centers located in and around Joplin.
Another stop was at the Schaeffler Group USA Inc., the ball bearing manufacturing plant located at the junction of Interstate 44 and Range Line Road. A tour was given of the recently completed $56 million expansion of the former FAG Bearing Corp. facility, with more than $20 million worth of equipment on display, some which drew whistles of admiration from a few members of the touring group.
Tony Robyn, executive director of MOKAN Partnership, said Schaeffler’s multimillion-dollar expansion was given the green light thanks to a partnership between the city of Joplin, Joplin Area Chamber and MoKan officials, with efforts dating back to 2017.
“We just want to point out that these types of projects just don’t happen; they take years to put together … and is now complete five years later,” Robyn said, who was master of ceremonies for Friday’s bus tour.
Schaeffler plant manager Matt Thompson said during the tour that there is still work to be done before the expansion is 100% complete. COVID-19 slowed construction work and deliveries, he said, but they anticipate everything wrapping up by the end of this year.
Other tour stops:
• Boyd Metals, the full-line steel center that opened in Joplin in 1995, including a tour of the expansion to its warehouse.
• An outdoor stop at the Kansas City University-Joplin campus, in which an update on the new College of Dental Medicine — now under construction — was given. It is expecting its first class — of 80 students — in 2023.
• Don’s Cold Storage and Logistics warehouse in the Joplin-Webb City Industrial Park boasts 220,000 square feet of space that opened in July with an $11 million price tag. General manager Wade Steling said during the tour that the building is capable of holding 34,000 full pallets, with 30 trucks pulling in and out of the docking bay each day.
The bus also drove past several ongoing construction projects, including the Jasper County Courts Building and the Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex along Seventh Street, the Chik-fil-A restaurant on South Range Line Road, and both the Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store and Dover Hill elementary school on Main Street.
Recently completed projects that Robyn pointed out during the bus trip included the $62 million Casey's distribution warehouse, which serves 400 to 600 area convenience stores; the Amazon Logistics Center on Prigmore Avenue in Joplin; and the recently completed 225,000-square-foot warehouse by Jasper Products, a project that took the Joplin partnership nearly three years to complete.
