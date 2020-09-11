Educational program allows teachers to ‘adopt’ a cow as a classroom pet

It’s not the average classroom pet, but cows are being virtually adopted by educators to teach their students about agriculture and animal care during a time of social distancing and online learning.
Adopt a Cow, a free educational program offered by The Dairy Alliance through Discover Dairy, provides a firsthand look at dairy farming. The yearlong program is free for teachers, home schooling teachers and advisers.
The educational program meets Common Core standards for math, science and reading for the state of Pennsylvania. The lessons demonstrate where milk comes from and dairy farmers' role in producing dairy projects.
Thousands of classrooms have signed up for Adopt a Cow this year, including those in Jefferson, Irving, Stapleton, Cecil Floyd and McKinley elementary schools in Joplin. Classrooms from all 50 states and several countries have signed up to participate in the program.
“This is the ninth year we’re going into this program, but it’s only the third year where we’ve covered the country with registrations and really did some outreach with other farms across the country,” said Brittany Snyder, Dairy Education Program manager with the Dairy Excellence Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization in Pennsylvania that promotes dairy products and education. “Something that makes Adopt a Cow really unique is that it’s very versatile and it works well with any kind of learning atmosphere that people are in, whether they’re in virtual learning, home schooling or in class.”
Adopt a Cow is mainly targeted for upper elementary and middle school students.
“In addition to our Adopt a Cow program and Discover Dairy, we have college scholarships, college internships, a high school education dairy program and grants for farm tours,” Snyder said. “We are Pennsylvania-based, but our programs have gone national.”
Classes are assigned their own cows after the calf is born in November. An introductory video and kit about the calf and her farm will be sent, with photos of the calf, activity sheets, a PowerPoint presentation and a suggested lesson that follows Common Core standards included for students.
Two additional updates are sent in January and March before a live chat with the dairy farmer in late spring. Students can also send letters to their calf between check-ins. Students learn the calf's name, when her birthday is, where she lives and how the dairy farmer takes care of her.
“We provide many lessons that go along with each update that makes the content worth sharing and puts it into lesson format,” Snyder said. “There are activities we suggest, and we review the standards that are covered in those lessons. That way, it follows Common Core. We put it into practical terms. Adopt a Cow is an arm of Discover Dairy, which has always been the nine dairy lessons that we’ve offered. They go hand in hand very well.”
To sign-up for Adopt a Cow, visit discoverdairy.com/adopt and fill out the form. The registration cycle is now open and closes on Oct. 15. Emails will be sent in the following weeks to provide information about the host farm. The first update about the calf will be in November.
Snyder said the number of enrollees in Adopt a Cow has drastically changed this year from previous years. In 2019, there were about 1,000 classrooms participating, and before that, there was about 500 classrooms.
Learning about milk
There are 26 school classrooms and homes signed up in Joplin for the Adopt a Cow program, which focuses on from where milk comes.
