Andy Ostmeyer: National parks joined fight in 1941

In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, part of the hull of the capsized USS Oklahoma is seen at right as the battleship USS West Virginia (center) begins to sink after suffering heavy damage, while the USS Maryland (left) is still afloat in Pearl Harbor, Oahu, Hawaii.ap file

Today in the Globe newsroom we considered a day that still lives in infamy. 

80 years ago Pearl Harbor was attacked, and that act drew the U.S. into World War II. Few argue that that surprise attack was devastating. 

We'll have more on this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Decisions at a Joplin City Council meeting. 
  • COVID cases going up across the region. 
  • A World War II veteran who celebrated his 100th birthday. 

