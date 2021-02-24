Today in the newsroom we focused on efforts to help others get dressed.
JoMo Moving has been making clothoes from its thrift store available for free to anyone who needs them. Meanwhile, Missouri Southern State University is in the final days of this year's Dress to Impress event, with Friday being the last day for accepting donations.
We'll have more about these two efforts in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Joplin Schools approving more than $3.48 million in capital projects for the next fiscal year.
- Building permits for the city of Joplin remaining strong.
- An annual boat show to be held at Grand Lake.
We've made it past the week's halfway point. We hope you have a good evening.
