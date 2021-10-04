Today in the Globe newsroom we wondered how deep that river flows.
The park superintendent of Roaring River State Park recently spoke about continued efforts to map the spring, saying that "we are living history right now."
We'll have more about this report in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A man arrested Saturday for assault after allegedly punching and choking a woman protester at a reproductive rights rally.
- Actions taken by Joplin City Council during its regular meeting.
- Clemency denied for a death row inmate after Pope Francis asked for a stay of his execution.
We hope that Facebook being down led to a more peaceful day for you. See you tomorrow.
