American burying beetle

Mel Miller, birdkeeper at the St. Louis Zoo, digs a chamber inside a hole for transplant for a male/female pair of American burying beetles on Tuesday at the Taberville Prairie Conservation Area near El Dorado Springs. A baby quail carcass will be placed inside the chamber, where the pair of beetles will "embalm" the carcass with antimicrobial and antifungal secretions to preserve the bird so it may later be used as a food source for the couple's brood. Before embalming the quail, the pair will remove its feathers and sometimes even debone the bird. In the wild, a pair of beetles will join together to scavenge for food like small birds and then carry the bird to a hole and chamber they have dug. A beetle can carry about 100 times its weight.

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a bug that's bouncing back.

Efforts to restore populations of American burying beetles have picked up again. The insects are some of nature's most efficient recyclers and play a significant role in soil eco systems.

The holiday we celebrate this weekend is important to the Globe. In the process of gaining our independence we drafted a Constitution and Bill of Rights that contains one of the most important freedoms we have as Americans: the freedom of speech. Everything we do is empowered by that philosophy, so our gratitude goes to those who drafted it and enshrined it into law, and those who defend it either inside or outside of our borders.

Happy Independence Day, folks.

