Mel Miller, birdkeeper at the St. Louis Zoo, digs a chamber inside a hole for transplant for a male/female pair of American burying beetles on Tuesday at the Taberville Prairie Conservation Area near El Dorado Springs. A baby quail carcass will be placed inside the chamber, where the pair of beetles will "embalm" the carcass with antimicrobial and antifungal secretions to preserve the bird so it may later be used as a food source for the couple's brood. Before embalming the quail, the pair will remove its feathers and sometimes even debone the bird. In the wild, a pair of beetles will join together to scavenge for food like small birds and then carry the bird to a hole and chamber they have dug. A beetle can carry about 100 times its weight.

Globe | Laurie Sisk