Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a bug that's bouncing back.
Efforts to restore populations of American burying beetles have picked up again. The insects are some of nature's most efficient recyclers and play a significant role in soil eco systems.
We'll dig in to this story more in the weekend edition of the Globe, as well as online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The latest on COVID-19 infections across the region and how many are the delta variant.
- A roundup of Independence Day activities.
- Wally Kennedy sharing what he's learned about a Raising Cane's restaurant coming to Joplin.
The holiday we celebrate this weekend is important to the Globe. In the process of gaining our independence we drafted a Constitution and Bill of Rights that contains one of the most important freedoms we have as Americans: the freedom of speech. Everything we do is empowered by that philosophy, so our gratitude goes to those who drafted it and enshrined it into law, and those who defend it either inside or outside of our borders.
Happy Independence Day, folks.
