Today in the Globe newsroom we followed some very good dogs.
Eight beagles are safe and sound inside a Kansas animal shelter, and will be prepared for adoption in the future. The animals were part of almost 4,000 dogs rescued last month from a mass breeding laboratory in Virginia.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Voluntary water conservation measures that may be enacted in response to drought conditions.
- Free blood lead testing for eligible women and children.
- Work beginning on the upcoming budget for the city of Joplin.
We hope you have a peaceful weekend.
