Beagles

A staff member at the SEC Humane Society in Pittsburg shows off one of the beagle puppies that the shelter received as part of a federal court ordered rescue of nearly 4,000 dogs from a breeding and experimentation operation in Virginia. The local shelter received four adult beagles and four puppies. They will be up for adoption soon. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we followed some very good dogs. 

Eight beagles are safe and sound inside a Kansas animal shelter, and will be prepared for adoption in the future. The animals were part of almost 4,000 dogs rescued last month from a mass breeding laboratory in Virginia.

We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:

  •  Voluntary water conservation measures that may be enacted in response to drought conditions.
  • Free blood lead testing for eligible women and children.
  • Work beginning on the upcoming budget for the city of Joplin. 

We hope you have a peaceful weekend. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.