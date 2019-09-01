Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10:28 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 44, 3 miles east of Duenweg in Jasper County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
A westbound vehicle driven by Tiffaney N. Coleman, 40, of St. Louis, ran off the road, lost control, overcorrected and ran back onto the interstate where it struck a westbound tractor-trailer driven by Abdinasir H. Jama, 28, of Columbus, Ohio. Both vehicles then ran off the road and struck the median cables before the truck overturned, the patrol reported.
Coleman and three passengers — Malcom J. Coleman, 8; and Lemar Galvin, 15, both of Oklahoma City; and Joyce R. Townsend, 43, also of St. Louis, were all taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries, according to the patrol.
Jama was not listed as injured.
Also, according to the patrol:
• Two people were injured in a two-car collision at 6:35 a.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 43, 2 miles north of Joplin in Jasper County.
Cole Spencer, 32, of Webb City, was westbound when he failed to yield and pulled into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by Amber J. Crumbo, 41, of Carl Junction.
Crumbo had minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin; Spencer had moderate injuries and was taken to Freeman Health System in Joplin.
• One woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 44, 2 miles west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County.
Jackie L. Phillips, 80, of Maumelle, Arkansas, was eastbound when she entered a construction zone, lost control, ran off the road and struck rock piled in the median.
She was taken to Cox Monett Hospital in Springfield with moderate injuries.
• A Neosho teenager was injured in a one-car accident at 9:30 p.m. Friday night on Old Highway 60, 3 miles east of Seneca in Newton County.
Makenzie L. Banes, 16, was southbound when she failed to stop at a T-intersection and ran off the road, hitting an embankment.
Banes was taken to Freeman Health System with minor injuries.
