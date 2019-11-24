Eighth class marks transition for Hall of Carthage Heroes

CARTHAGE, Mo. — In its eighth annual induction ceremony Saturday, the Hall of Carthage Heroes honored six individuals, marking a transition for the recognition effort.
It was the first induction class in which most of the members, five out of the six, were living and not figures from Carthage’s past.
At least half of all past induction classes have been people who had either recently died or were from Carthage’s early history.
Bill Putnam, a founding member of the Hall of Carthage Heroes Oversight Committee, said the hall is maturing and transitioning to a new phase.
“I think that the reason is the older people, the industrialists, the pioneers, most of those folks, the well-known ones, have been selected,” Putnam said. “We’re getting good response now from local folks who are making nominations now. I think it is a transition. We’re transitioning to more contemporary people.”
Class of 2019
The Class of 2019 cites six people: a civic leader, an artist, a top swimmer at Carthage High School in the 1990s, a “citizen of distinction,” a recent business leader and a business leader from Carthage’s past.
• Former Jasper County Clerk Marjorie Bull was inducted for her “lifelong and ongoing commitment to protect and preserve Jasper County,” according to the plaque that will hang in her honor in the halls of the Fair Acres Family Y.
Bull was the second woman to win an election to serve as Jasper County clerk, 100 years after Annie Baxter became the first elected female clerk in 1890. She had been appointed to the post in 1989 after the death of the previous county clerk.
Since retiring, Bull has served as coordinator of volunteers at the Jasper County Records Center and served on the Jasper County Historic Cemeteries Committee.
“I’m very humbled, and I want to thank two beautiful women for doing the work and presenting this to the committee, and that’s Sue Pitts and Jo Stocker,” Bull said. “I sure thank these girls, they’ve worked with me for many years down at the Records Center. I’m still there working, and I’m still hunting things on cemeteries, that’s my very favorite thing right now.”
• Artist Lowell Davis was nominated as a Citizen of Distinction.
“Well-known for his art depicting farm life in America, most especially in Jasper County, Lowell is often referred to as the ‘Norman Rockwell of Rural Art,’” the plaque in his honor reads. “His artistic works include paintings, figurines, bronzes, metal sculptures and art storybooks that reflect small town life in rural Missouri, giving a glimpse into simpler and often sweeter times.”
Davis dedicated his honor to the art teacher at Mark Twain Elementary School who recognized his talent in art in his fifth grade year.
“Mrs. Emma Metzker, she was my sixth grade teacher,” Davis said. “She knew I had talent back when I was in the fifth grade, and she had me painting paintings for her, ... ‘Washington Crossing the Delaware,’ and the singing tower, she had me painting paintings for her. She paid for my art lessons. “My dad could afford the art material, but they couldn’t afford the lessons, so she paid for that. I want to dedicate this honor to her.”
• Swimmer Micah Osborne competed for the CHS swim team in 1997-1999 and held numerous records, some that were only broken this year by swimmer Brayden Cole.
Osborne couldn’t attend Saturday’s ceremony, so his parents, Paul and Ronda Osborne, and his coach at the time, Andy Youngworth, stood in for him.
“He really wanted to be here, but how do you tell a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old, I’m sorry guys, we can’t go to Disney World,” his mother, Ronda Osborne said. “He was very surprised and very honored to be inducted.”
Youngworth said Osborne was in Carthage earlier this week to meet with Cole, the swimmer who broke some of his records.
• Frederick Steadley was an industrialist in Carthage at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries and founder of the Steadley Company.
He was the father of Rae and Kent Steadley. Kent and Mary Steadley, who died in 1959 and 1960, were the creators of the Kent D. and Mary L. Steadley Memorial Trust, which has donated millions of dollars to the city of Carthage, Carthage schools, the hospital and other organizations in the city since the 1970s.
“At his death, he was probably the largest individual holder of business real estate in Carthage,” the plaque honoring him says. “His estate was passed to his wife, Stella, and to his sons and later became a large part of the assets which we know today as the Steadley Trust. He is buried at Park Cemetery.”
Frederick Steadley’s great grandchildren, Jean and Kent Irish, attended the ceremony to accept the plaque in his honor.
• Susan Wendleton, retired executive assistant at Carthage Water & Electric Plant, was inducted as a Citizen of Distinction.
She worked at CW&EP for 23 years and “is best remembered for her hard work, her community involvement, her singing and songwriting skills, and her support for other employees in difficult situations.”
“Susan’s honors include Carthage Area United Way Spirit of Giving Award, Athena Award and 2016 Carthage Christmas Parade Grand Marshal,” the plaque in her honor says. “In 2019, she was named Citizen of the Year at the Carthage Chamber of Commerce annual banquet in recognition for her devotion and service to the community.
• Felix Wright, former CEO of Leggett & Platt Inc., was inducted as an “industry leader and citizen of distinction.
He started at Leggett & Platt in 1959 and became president in 1985. He served on the board of directors from 1999 until his retirement in 2008, serving as chief executive officer from 1999 until 2006 and as chairman of the board from 2002 until May 2008.
Wright said it was an honor to join the Hall of Carthage Heroes.
“It’s a wonderful honor and a wonderful organization, and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.