Eighth class marks transition for Hall of Carthage Heroes

The 2019 inductees into the Hall of Carthage Heroes pause for a picture at the end of the induction on Saturday at the Fair Acres Family Y in Carthage. Those pictured are inductees Marjorie Bull (from left) and Lowell Davis; Ronda and Paul Osborne representing inductee Micah Osborne; Kent and Jean Irish representing inductee Frederick Steadley; and inductees Susan Wendleton and Felix Wright.Globe | John Hacker