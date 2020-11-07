Eileen Nichols honored for decades of leadership at Webb City Farmers Market

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Halloween 2020 at the Webb City Farmers Market is a day Eileen Nichols won’t forget.
Dressed as Rosie the Riveter, Nichols said she was completely blown away when members of the market’s board surprised her by unveiling a large sign that honors her for her leadership efforts over the past two decades.
The sign that says “The Eileen Nichols Marketplace” now hangs as a permanent fixture outside of the market kitchen in King Jack Park.
“It was completely unexpected because what I’ve done with the market has always been because I wanted to do it,” Nichols told the Globe this week. “It’s given me tremendous satisfaction, and it’s wonderfully rewarding. I was just sorry my parents weren’t there to see it. They would’ve loved it. They were very full of pride for what their kids did.”
Her late parents, Bob and Frances Nichols, instilled into her the value of serving her community.
“My dad would’ve loved the sign,” she said. “He loved having names on things.”
Nichols started the Webb City Farmers Market in 2000 while serving as chairman of Webb City’s Downtown Committee for the Chamber of Commerce. She’s been involved with it ever since and even though she no longer manages the market, she still actively volunteers, writes grants and heads up the children’s meal program.
“We started out with two farmers, an apiary and a baker — but the first year, the baker got sick, so I turned into a baker,” said Nichols. “This was not a natural thing for me to do. We started out with four vendors, and it of course grew from there.”
Thoughts of retirement have been on her mind for some time, she said, but the market has been a labor of love she hasn’t been able to give up completely. But with the market under new management and a new grandbaby on the way, Nichols believes this is the best time to let others take the reins.
“The timing (of the ceremony) was actually really good because I’m leaving in about a week to go help with a new grandbaby who’s arriving in Denver,” she said. “They’re pouring the foundations for our addition to live in this week. As soon as it’s built, we’ll officially move, but I’ll be gone for about three months to help take care of the baby. We’ll probably be moved by summer if construction proceeds as expected.”
In 2009, the Webb City Farmers Market was named the Missouri Market of the Year.
Nichols said it is going to do just fine without her.
“The market is positioned to continue to thrive, which is wonderful,” she said. “I expect to come back, but I definitely will not be running the market and haven’t been running it for about a year now. We have a very competent manager. I just take on various aspects that I’m still happy to do.
“The people I’ve worked with and continue to work with are good friends and wonderful people,” she said. “They’ve made my life so much richer knowing them. Of course, I’ve gotten lots of good food out of it. And I’ve had wonderful relationships with partner organizations like MU Extension and Lincoln University Cooperative Extension. It’s been a big part of what I do for the market ... working with extension to do training for farmers. We’ve seen such tremendous results from that training.”
Rachael Lynch, who became the market manager last October, said Nichols introduced her to the farming community in the area and taught her the value of commitment.
“She’s shown me that you can take a fantastic idea and dream, work hard for it and actually see it come to fruition,” said Lynch. “She’s shown me that the hard work that you do doesn’t just pay off in your own life, but it also blesses the lives of the other people involved.”
Learn more
To learn more about the Webb City Farmers Market, visit their website at webbcityfarmersmarket.com.
